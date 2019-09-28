Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

  • September 28 2019 12:33:00

Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

ŞANLIURFA
Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Turkish and U.S. armed forces conducted the seventh round of joint helicopter flights on Sept. 28 for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, two Turkish and two American helicopters took off from Şanlıurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations center.

They flew to the Syrian side of the border. After an hour-long flight, the helicopters returned to the center.

The countries' armed forces had previously done six joint helicopter flights and two land patrols.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, the joint patrols were conducted as part of an agreement over the planned establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which for more than 30 years has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

    Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

  2. Turkey offers safe zone plan for settlement of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey offers safe zone plan for settlement of 1 million Syrians

  3. Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

    Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

  4. Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

    Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

  5. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars
Recommended
Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

Ankara dissatisfied with state of Syria safe zone: FM Çavuşoğlu

Ankara dissatisfied with state of Syria safe zone: FM Çavuşoğlu
Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official
Turkish dentists give Kenyans back their smiles

Turkish dentists give Kenyans back their smiles

Turkish jets fly over Syria for a reason, says Erdoğan

Turkish jets fly over Syria for a reason, says Erdoğan
Turkish FM holds meetings in New York

Turkish FM holds meetings in New York
WORLD Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg hit back at critics including U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 27, saying their mockery of children shows her message has become "too loud to handle."
ECONOMY Ukraine welcomes Turkish energy sector investments

Ukraine welcomes Turkish energy sector investments

During the Ukrainian public company, Ukrenergo’s first roadshow abroad held last week in Ankara, Turkish companies were encouraged to participate in Ukraine's electricity infrastructure tenders that will be offered over the coming decade.

SPORTS Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Liverpool and Manchester City are again threatening to streak clear in the Premier League title race with their main challengers looking ill-equipped to keep up.