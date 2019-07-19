Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  • July 19 2019 09:22:00

Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

Senior Turkish and U.S officials on July 18 discussed Turkey's suspension from the F-35 program, according to an official statement.         

Turkey's Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın had a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, said the statement by Turkey's presidential office.         

Kalın expressed Turkey's “discomfort” over the recent U.S. decision, which he said is not compatible with the previous statements of the two leaders of countries, it noted.         

On July 17, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program, following the threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.       

The statement underlined that the Turkey-U.S. relations will not follow healthy progress with the unilateral impositions.     

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.         

U.S. officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.     

Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.         

It urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the U.S. failed to respond to this proposal.         

The U.S. threatened sanctions over the purchase, with Turkey responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.         

The delivery of S-400 components began last week and is ongoing, with 15 shipments of related equipment so far having landed in Turkey over the last six days.     

Deliveries are set to continue through April 2020.    

Cutting Turkey from F-35 program to damage ties: Foreign Ministry
Cutting Turkey from F-35 program to damage ties: Foreign Ministry

Trump sends mixed messages on S-400 sanctions 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump made a series of contradictory remarks on July 18 on whether or not the U.S. will be imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.     

Trump initially said the sanctions are not under consideration "right now," before later telling reporters "we're looking at it."     

The president said the situation is "very very difficult," continuing to blame his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for the row.     

"The previous administration made some very big mistakes with regard to Turkey and it was too bad," Trump said in the Oval Office while hosting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "So we're looking at it, we'll see what we do. We haven't announced that yet.”     

‘Adverse effects on NATO

In the meantime, Turkey's removal from the F-35 fighter jet program would also have “adverse” effects on NATO's power, particularly on its Southern flank, Turkey’s defense minister said on July 18.           

“Expecting from the U.S. to avoid steps that could harm relations of two countries is the most natural right of Turkey as a strategic partner,” Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency after inspection of troops deployed along the country's border with Syria.         

“Unilateral and unfair decision” to try to remove Turkey from F-35 project “is not based on legitimate justification."

Turkish defense chief inspects troops on Syria border
Turkish defense chief inspects troops on Syria border

       

s400, Turkey, US, NATO, ibrahim kalın, John Bolton

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Turkish, German top diplomats discuss E Mediterranean

Turkish, German top diplomats discuss E Mediterranean

Cutting Turkey from F-35 program to damage ties: Foreign Ministry

Cutting Turkey from F-35 program to damage ties: Foreign Ministry
One Turkish consulate employee dead in shooting in Erbil: Foreign Ministry

One Turkish consulate employee dead in shooting in Erbil: Foreign Ministry

Turkey to send fourth ship to East Med, despite EU sanctions decision

Turkey to send fourth ship to East Med, despite EU sanctions decision
Turkey condemns EU decision to suspend high-level talks

Turkey condemns EU decision to suspend high-level talks

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.