Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

  • January 03 2020 16:54:00

Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

ANKARA
Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

Turkey expressed concern about escalating U.S.-Iranian tension and called on all the parties to avoid unilateral steps that would jeopardize the stability in the region after the U.S. killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalating U.S.-Iranian tension in the region. In particular, we strongly emphasize the warning that turning Iraq into a conflict zone will harm both the peace and stability of both Iraq and our region,” said the foreign ministry said in a written statement.

US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief
US airstrike kills Irans Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

“In this context, it is obvious that the U.S. air operation in Baghdad, which was held today in the morning targeting the convoy of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Jerusalem Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Army, and his entourage, will increase the distrust and instability in the region,” said the ministry.

The U.S. confirmed that it carried out a strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Jan. 3.

The strike near Baghdad International Airport killed Soleimani, one of the most powerful commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

The ministry stressed that such escalating steps that threaten stability in the region will increase the spiral of violence, and all parties will suffer from this situation.

Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate
Trump directed killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

“Turkey always objects foreign intervention in the region, the assassinations and sectarian conflict,” said the statement.

For this reason, Turkey invited all parties to act in common sense and sobriety, to avoid unilateral steps that would jeopardize the peace and stability of the region and to prioritize diplomacy.

'Ankara will continue to use diplomacy'

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said Turkey called on all sides to remain calm and avoid steps that would fuel tensions, adding that Ankara would continue to use diplomacy to achieve regional, global peace.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çellik also urged all parties to show restraint.

“The security and stability of Iraq is of vital importance to Turkey and to the region. The actions that will cause instability in Iraq are detrimental to the entire region,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

    US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

  2. Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

    Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

  3. East Mediterranean gas pipeline project can't succeed, Ankara says

    East Mediterranean gas pipeline project can't succeed, Ankara says

  4. Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

    Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

  5. Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign EastMed project

    Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign EastMed project
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'
Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11

Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11
Two Turkish soldiers killed in operation in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in operation in northern Iraq
New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast
Turkish State Railways to pay around $10,000 for graffiti cleaning

Turkish State Railways to pay around $10,000 for graffiti cleaning
CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension
WORLD 445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

Illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh have risen in recent months amid ongoing citizenship crisis in India, official data from Dhaka showed on Jan. 3.

ECONOMY Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019

Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019

Turkey's carpet export valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, up 11.9 percent year-on-year, a sector board of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly said on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

A total of 2.1 million fans watched 153 Turkish Super Lig matches in the stadiums during the first half of 2019-2020 season, said, Passolig, the league's branded pass card dealer on Jan. 3.