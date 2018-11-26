Turkey urges Russia, Ukraine to exercise restraint in Black Sea

  • November 26 2018 16:43:00

Turkey urges Russia, Ukraine to exercise restraint in Black Sea

ANKARA
Turkey urges Russia, Ukraine to exercise restraint in Black Sea

In this image taken from video released by the Russia's Federal Security Service taken from a Russian Coast Guard vessel purporting to show an incident between the Russian coast guard and a Ukrainian tugboat, in the Kerch Strait on Nov. 25. Russia said three Ukrainian vessels made an unauthorized passage through Russian territorial waters, while Ukraine alleged that one of its boats was rammed by a Russian coast guard vessel. (Russia's Federal Security Service via AP)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise restraint in the Black Sea, saying crossings through Kerch port should not be blocked.

In a written statement, the ministry on Nov. 26 said Turkey follows developments in the region and expressed concern over reports that Ukrainian ships were targeted by harassment fire and there were wounded after the incident.

“As a riparian state, we emphasize that transitions from the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea should not be obstructed. We call for avoiding steps that may endanger regional peace and stability, respecting international law, and also avoiding the escalation of tension by acting in prudence and restraint,” said the statement.

Russia seized three Ukrainian navy warships off Crimea in the Sea of Azov on Nov. 25. Russia said the vessels ignored calls to stop at the border, sparking military action. The Ukrainian Navy earlier accused Russia of opening fire on its warships off Crimea, asserting that crew members were wounded and its vessels were seized by Russia.

The escalation follows Russia’s blocking of the Kerch Strait, the only passage to the Sea of Azov, by placing a cargo vessel under the Crimean Bridge.

Ukraine says Russia rams navy tugboat off Crimea
Ukraine says Russia rams navy tugboat off Crimea

Turkish Foreign Ministry, Russia, Ukraine

MOST POPULAR

  1. Developer of château-style buildings in historical Turkish town goes bankrupt

    Developer of château-style buildings in historical Turkish town goes bankrupt

  2. Turkish police raid villa in western Turkey as part of Khashoggi probe

    Turkish police raid villa in western Turkey as part of Khashoggi probe

  3. Four soldiers killed after military helicopter crashes in Istanbul residential area

    Four soldiers killed after military helicopter crashes in Istanbul residential area

  4. Book ‘to open Pandora’s Box’ on spying in Turkey: Author

    Book ‘to open Pandora’s Box’ on spying in Turkey: Author

  5. Khashoggi murder suspect contacted Saudi national living in Yalova: Prosecutor

    Khashoggi murder suspect contacted Saudi national living in Yalova: Prosecutor
Recommended
Turkey ready to help flood-hit Iraq

Turkey ready to help flood-hit Iraq
Two detained over shooting near Austrian embassy in Ankara

Two detained over shooting near Austrian embassy in Ankara
Turkey welcomes prisoner swap in Syria

Turkey welcomes prisoner swap in Syria
Turkey conveys ‘discomfort’ to planned US observation points in Syria

Turkey conveys ‘discomfort’ to planned US observation points in Syria
Turkish, Greek coast guard heads talk bilateral ties

Turkish, Greek coast guard heads talk bilateral ties
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss Idlib, Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Russian ministers discuss Idlib, Tal Rifaat
WORLD Students protest Greek decision to cut Turkish lessons

Students protest Greek decision to cut Turkish lessons

Students from a Muslim religious school in northeastern Greece have boycotted the latest curriculum that has reduced Turkish language lessons and Islamic teachings at the school.
ECONOMY Russia crude supply to China surges to record, Iran shipments sink

Russia crude supply to China surges to record, Iran shipments sink

Russia shipped record volumes of crude oil to China in October as independent refiners continued to fill import quotas, while Iranian oil shipments fell on uncertainty over Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Tehran, data showed on Nov. 26.
SPORTS All Blacks choose Tonga to fine-tune for World Cup

All Blacks choose Tonga to fine-tune for World Cup

World number one New Zealand have chosen Tonga for their final dress rehearsal before defending their crown at the World Cup in Japan next year.