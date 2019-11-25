Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report

ISTANBUL

Turkey is set to test the radars of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems it acquired over the summer, daily Milliyet reported on Nov. 25.

As part of the Air Defense System project, the Ankara Governor’s Office on Nov. 24 announced that high- and low-altitude test flights would be performed by F-16s and other aircraft on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

The S-400 testing will focus on the missiles’ radar systems, according to the report.

Turkey will activate as planned the S-400 missile defense systems acquired from Russia, once the relevant military personnel complete their training, the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Nov. 21.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia in April 2017 to purchase the advanced S-400 systems. The first batch of the S-400 defense systems was delivered from Russia to Turkey in July and were deployed at the Mürted Airbase in Ankara.

Turkey’s acquisition of the advanced Russian S-400 air-defense system prompted Washington to remove Turkey from the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter program in July.

The U.S. maintains that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the jet and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, says that the S-400 would neither be integrated into NATO systems, nor pose a threat to the alliance.