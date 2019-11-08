Turkey to start extraditing ISIL members Nov 11

  • November 08 2019 17:09:00

Turkey to start extraditing ISIL members Nov 11

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to start extraditing ISIL members Nov 11

Turkey will start extraditing captured ISIL terrorists on Nov. 11 to their home countries, according to Turkey's interior minister.

"PYD[/PKK terror group] releases Daesh terrorists and we capture them," Süleyman Soylu said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

His remarks came at an opening ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"We tell Europe that we will send [ISIL terrorists] back to you, and we hopefully start as of Monday [Nov. 11]," Soylu said, adding that they are citizens of European countries.

"They [European countries] say, we revoked their citizenship so you can do whatever you want [with them]," Soylu added.

"Turkey will extradite them no matter what," he stressed.

There are some 1,200 foreign ISIL members being held in Turkish prisons, along with 287 relatives - some of whom are women and children – who were caught during Operation Peace Spring, Soylu said on Nov. 4.

When caught, they are taken to the judicial authorities, and then either go to prisons or repatriation centers, and Turkey periodically returns them to their home countries, Soylu had noted.

On Nov. 2, Soylu said EU countries, including the Netherlands and Britain, had stripped some of the fighters of their nationalities to prevent Ankara from sending them home.

The Turkish government regularly calls on European countries to repatriate their nationals belonging to ISIL, but many governments are dragging their feet, fearing a public backlash and security problems.

 

extradition,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

    Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

  2. Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan

    Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan

  3. US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

    US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

  4. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  5. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece
Recommended
School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan

Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan
Turkey to observe Mercury’s transit across Sun

Turkey to observe Mercury’s transit across Sun
Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head

Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head
Turkey launches Operation Kıran-5 in SE to clear PKK from area

Turkey launches Operation Kıran-5 in SE to clear PKK from area
Turkey, US cooperated in al-Baghdadi killing: Turkish defense chief

Turkey, US cooperated in al-Baghdadi killing: Turkish defense chief
WORLD Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will continue its discussions on Nov.25, a U.N. special envoy said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Preliminary indicators show Turkey has entered a strong rebalancing period, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Nov. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat Greeces Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague