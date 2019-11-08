Turkey to start extraditing ISIL members Nov 11

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey will start extraditing captured ISIL terrorists on Nov. 11 to their home countries, according to Turkey's interior minister.

"PYD[/PKK terror group] releases Daesh terrorists and we capture them," Süleyman Soylu said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

His remarks came at an opening ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"We tell Europe that we will send [ISIL terrorists] back to you, and we hopefully start as of Monday [Nov. 11]," Soylu said, adding that they are citizens of European countries.

"They [European countries] say, we revoked their citizenship so you can do whatever you want [with them]," Soylu added.

"Turkey will extradite them no matter what," he stressed.

There are some 1,200 foreign ISIL members being held in Turkish prisons, along with 287 relatives - some of whom are women and children – who were caught during Operation Peace Spring, Soylu said on Nov. 4.

When caught, they are taken to the judicial authorities, and then either go to prisons or repatriation centers, and Turkey periodically returns them to their home countries, Soylu had noted.

On Nov. 2, Soylu said EU countries, including the Netherlands and Britain, had stripped some of the fighters of their nationalities to prevent Ankara from sending them home.

The Turkish government regularly calls on European countries to repatriate their nationals belonging to ISIL, but many governments are dragging their feet, fearing a public backlash and security problems.