Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

  • July 30 2019 14:17:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.

Turkey exhibited a strong policy success over the past year, Berat Albayrak stressed in an evaluation meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We will close the year with inflation below New Economic Program targets," he noted, referring to the plans to restrain inflation below 15.9% by the end of 2019.

He highlighted that the Turkish economy would enter a more positive period by the second half of the year.

Over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, he said.

He added: "The Turkish economy will grow positively this year."

