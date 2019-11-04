Turkey to return ISIL members back to their countries: Interior minister

  • November 04 2019 16:21:00

Turkey to return ISIL members back to their countries: Interior minister

ANKARA
Turkey to return ISIL members back to their countries: Interior minister

Foreign ISIL members being held by Turkey will be repatriated even if their citizenships have been revoked by their governments, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Nov. 4.

“We will send the members of Daesh to their countries regardless of whether or not they have been stripped off their citizenships,” Soylu told reporters on Monday using the Arabic acronym of the ISIL group.

“Those in the prisons are all foreign terrorist fighters, and there are also foreign terrorist fighters in the repatriation centers,” he stated.

There are some 1,200 foreign ISIL members being held in Turkish prisons, along with 287 relatives - some of whom are women and children – who were caught during Operation Peace Spring, Soylu said.

The minister said that work is being done to resolve issues with the prisoners. Some of the ISIL members entered Turkey in various periods and were caught, he said.

When caught, they are taken to the judicial authorities, and then either go to prisons or repatriation centers, and Turkey periodically returns them to their home countries, Soylu noted.

Some countries have stripped ISIL members of their citizenships and resisted their repatriation, Soylu said, adding that this attitude creates new problems in international law.

Countries that fail to deal humanely with immigrants and refugees now create legal problems by “resisting taking back terrorists who came from their soil,” he said.

“However, the world has devised a new method. They say, ‘Let’s strip them of their citizenship... Let them be tried where they are’,” he said.

“It is impossible for us to accept this view... We will send Daesh [ISIL] members to their countries whether or not their nationalities have been revoked,” Soylu added.

“In other words, countries, unfortunately, that act in a way not complying with the 21st century, with the refugee and asylum seeker issue, are now introducing a new case law on terrorism. It is not possible to accept the case-law,” he emphasized.

On Nov. 2, Soylu said EU countries, including the Netherlands and Britain, had stripped some of the fighters of their nationalities to prevent Ankara from sending them home.

The Turkish government regularly calls on European countries to repatriate their nationals belonging to ISIL, but many governments are dragging their feet, fearing a public backlash and security problems.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

    Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

  2. Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist

    Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist

  3. A passage to Europe

    A passage to Europe

  4. Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

    Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

  5. Istanbul bus driver slams into stop, killing one, injuring 13

    Istanbul bus driver slams into stop, killing one, injuring 13
Recommended
60 people get food poisoning from spinach-like wild plant

60 people get food poisoning from spinach-like wild plant
Mayor of Mardin’s Kızıltepe district dismissed from duty over terror investigation

Mayor of Mardin’s Kızıltepe district dismissed from duty over terror investigation
Turkey, Russia ‘in talks on joint production of S-400’

Turkey, Russia ‘in talks on joint production of S-400’
Istanbul bus driver slams into stop, killing one, injuring 13

Istanbul bus driver slams into stop, killing one, injuring 13

Turkey successfully tests sea-launched cruise missile

Turkey successfully tests sea-launched cruise missile
Civilians, historic structures unharmed in Syria op: Defense Ministry

Civilians, historic structures unharmed in Syria op: Defense Ministry
WORLD Turkish mosque stands after 2004 tsunami in Indonesia

Turkish mosque stands after 2004 tsunami in Indonesia

As the world will observe the Tsunami Awareness Day on Nov. 5, the Aceh region in Indonesia mourns the death of around 170,000 people
ECONOMY Turkeys hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months

Turkish hazelnut exports hit a record high level this September-October, the head of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association announced.
SPORTS Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü nets his first goal for Leicester as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League