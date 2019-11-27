Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey national basketball team will face Czechia and Uruguay in Group B at FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020 in Canada.

The FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments 2020 draw for men took place on Wednesday at FIBA headquarters in Switzerland.

Turkey will take part in tournament in Victoria with Czechia, Uruguay, Greece, China and Canada. Only one team among these will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In a tournament in Canada, Turkey will play against Czechia and Uruguay in Group B while Greece, China and Canada will meet in Group A. The group winners will meet to qualify for FIFA Olympics 2020.

Four teams in total will qualify for FIFA Olympics 2020 in four tournaments. The host cities for the men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments are Belgrade (Serbia), Kaunas (Lithuania), Split (Croatia) and Victoria (Canada).

Each tournament will host two groups of three teams, Group A and Group B. The winners of the groups will face each other to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The groups are as follows:

Canada:

Group A: Canada, China, Greece

Group B: Turkey, Uruguay, Czechia

Serbia:

Group A: Serbia, Dominic Republic, New Zealand

Group B: Porto Rico, Italy, Senegal

Lithuania:

Group A: Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela

Group B: Poland, Slovenia, Angola

Croatia:

Group A: Germany, Russia, Mexico

Group B: Croatia, Tunisia, Brazil



