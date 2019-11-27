Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

  • November 27 2019 17:51:15

Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey national basketball team will face Czechia and Uruguay in Group B at FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020 in Canada.

The FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments 2020 draw for men took place on Wednesday at FIBA headquarters in Switzerland.

Turkey will take part in tournament in Victoria with Czechia, Uruguay, Greece, China and Canada. Only one team among these will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In a tournament in Canada, Turkey will play against Czechia and Uruguay in Group B while Greece, China and Canada will meet in Group A. The group winners will meet to qualify for FIFA Olympics 2020.

Four teams in total will qualify for FIFA Olympics 2020 in four tournaments. The host cities for the men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments are Belgrade (Serbia), Kaunas (Lithuania), Split (Croatia) and Victoria (Canada).

Each tournament will host two groups of three teams, Group A and Group B. The winners of the groups will face each other to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The groups are as follows:

Canada:

Group A: Canada, China, Greece

Group B: Turkey, Uruguay, Czechia

Serbia:

Group A: Serbia, Dominic Republic, New Zealand

Group B: Porto Rico, Italy, Senegal

Lithuania:

Group A: Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela

Group B: Poland, Slovenia, Angola

Croatia:

Group A: Germany, Russia, Mexico

Group B: Croatia, Tunisia, Brazil

MOST POPULAR

  1. Atlas Global suspends flights

    Atlas Global suspends flights

  2. Erdoğan calls for support to Albania amid quake

    Erdoğan calls for support to Albania amid quake

  3. Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

    Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

  4. Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

    Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

  5. Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met

    Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met
Recommended
Club Brugges late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

Club Brugge's late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees
Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67
Galatasaray seeks home win to keep Euro dreams alive

Galatasaray seeks home win to keep Euro dreams alive
Turkish football fans rain toys to children

Turkish football fans rain toys to children
Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75
WORLD New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

The EU Commission President said on Noc. 27 that her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union's executive will center on the "existential issue'' of battling climate change.
ECONOMY Gov’t vows to bring inflation down to single digits

Gov’t vows to bring inflation down to single digits

Turkey’s inflation will permanently come down to single digits with appropriate measures to be taken to meet this target, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to take part in tournament in Victoria with Czech Republic, Uruguay, Greece, China and Canada