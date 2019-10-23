Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks

BURSA-Anadolu Agency

For the first time in Turkey, aluminum engine blocks will be manufactured at Renault, making it the only hybrid engine production facility in Europe, said the country's industry and technology minister on Oct. 23.

In his speech at the factory's test production site in Bursa, Mustafa Varank said engines manufactured in Turkey will be exported to China, Spain, and the U.K.

He noted the latest technology machines were installed in a 10,500 square meter facility. More than 100 qualified engineers and operators have been hired to run the setup.

Despite facing all kinds of challenges the Turkish economy is on track, he said, adding that aluminum, will be supplied from domestic manufacturers and thus domestic resources will be utilized in the most efficient way.

"The contribution of this facility in reducing the current account deficit, providing employment and improving exports in truly commendable," he said.

He added Turkey wants to see Renault produce hybrid vehicles here in the country and export them.

Also speaking, Antoine Aoun, director-general of Oyak Renault Turkey, said: "We have completed our production center in a very short time as promised and we came to the final stage to start mass production in 2020."