Turkey to be represented at Frankfurt Book Fair

  • October 15 2019 15:32:00

ISTANBUL
The Turkish publishing sector will participate in the International Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the world’s leading publishing gatherings, with rich content under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to a written statement by the ministry, the four-day fair, which will open today with 28 publishers from Turkey, will contribute to the promotion of the Turkish publishing sector to the world, the development of sectoral expansion and copyright trade.

The Turkish national pavilion will bring together the publishers of children’s and youth books today in the opening.

Also, a panel titled “Archeology and Literature: Göbeklitepe, the invention that changed the history of the world” will be organized to discuss the Göbeklitepe ruins. The author and publisher Metin Celal Zeynioğlu and academic Necmi Karul and writer Yonca Eldener will participate in the panel.

Turkey’s national pavilion will also present a photo exhibition titled “Göbeklitepe, Zero Point of History” during the event.

According to the statement, there will be some 13,000 works in the Turkish pavilion in the fair, which will end on Oct. 20.

