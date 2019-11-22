Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

  • November 22 2019 10:07:36

Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

Turkey will activate as planned S-400 missile defense systems acquired from Russia, once the relevant military personnel complete their training, the Turkish national defense minister said on Nov. 21

Training efforts were ongoing on the operation of the missile defense hardware, Hulusi Akar told lawmakers in the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee.

"After this process is completed, we will conduct our planned activities [on S-400s]."

Turkey's acquisition of the advanced Russian S-400 air-defense system prompted Washington to remove Turkey from the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter program in July.

The U.S. maintains that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the jet and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, says that the S-400 would neither be integrated into NATO systems, nor pose a threat to the alliance.

Answering questions on Turkish-backed Syrian forces fighting YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Akar said the Syrian National Army (SNA) was not part of "any group" but of people loyal to and working for their country."

"As a result of our operations, the delusion of forming a terror corridor, terror state [in northern Syria] was put to an end," he noted.

Ankara reached two separate deals with Washington and Moscow last month, according to which it agreed to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone, where Turkey wants to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees it is currently hosting.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

    Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

    Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

  3. Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

    Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

  4. OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

    OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

  5. Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Turkey arrests 53 for suspected FETÖ links

Turkey arrests 53 for suspected FETÖ links

Thieves break into house of Fener Greek Patriarch

Thieves break into house of Fener Greek Patriarch
Center promotes Turkish culture in Washington

Center promotes Turkish culture in Washington
Legendary ferry set to sail Istanbuls waters anew

Legendary ferry set to sail Istanbul's waters anew
Turkey very important for NATO: Stoltenberg

Turkey 'very important' for NATO: Stoltenberg
Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits
WORLD At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

UNICEF says nearly 28,000 foreign children trapped in displacement camps, implying area under YPG/PKK invasion
ECONOMY Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cooks German leg

Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cook's German leg

Turkish tour operator giant Anex Tour acquired Oger Tours and Bucher Reisen, subsidiaries of bankrupt British travel firm Thomas Cook, announced a trustee governing the bankruptcy process, in a statement late on Nov. 21.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.