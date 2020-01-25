Turkey thanks support messages over deadly earthquake

ANKARA

Turkey's Foreign Ministry early on Jan. 25 conveyed gratitude to foreign missions for their condolence messages over a powerful earthquake that jolted the eastern part of the country.

“Thank you for your solidarity,” the ministry said in a Twitter post sharing the EU's supportive message.

“The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured,” said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also thanked on social media for supportive messages and calls of the heads of the countries that condole with Turkey.

First country to extend condolences and offer help was Greece as Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called Çavuşoğlu and wished quick recovery after the quake.

According to diplomatic sources, Dendias said Greece was ready to extend a helping hand if need be.,

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered sympathy to those affected by a deadly earthquake.

"Devastating news from Turkey this evening. Our hearts go out to everyone who was injured or who has lost a loved one in today's earthquake," Trudeau in a tweet.

Malaysia and Pakistan too extended condolences to Turkey.