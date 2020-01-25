Turkey thanks support messages over deadly earthquake

  • January 25 2020 11:41:58

Turkey thanks support messages over deadly earthquake

ANKARA
Turkey thanks support messages over deadly earthquake

Turkey's Foreign Ministry early on Jan. 25 conveyed gratitude to foreign missions for their condolence messages over a powerful earthquake that jolted the eastern part of the country.

“Thank you for your solidarity,” the ministry said in a Twitter post sharing the EU's supportive message.

“The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured,” said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also thanked on social media for supportive messages and calls of the heads of the countries that condole with Turkey.

First country to extend condolences and offer help was Greece as Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called Çavuşoğlu and wished quick recovery after the quake.

According to diplomatic sources, Dendias said Greece was ready to extend a helping hand if need be.,

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered sympathy to those affected by a deadly earthquake.

"Devastating news from Turkey this evening. Our hearts go out to everyone who was injured or who has lost a loved one in today's earthquake," Trudeau in a tweet.

Malaysia and Pakistan too extended condolences to Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey forces Greece, G Cyprus over deal in east Mediterranean

    Turkey forces Greece, G Cyprus over deal in east Mediterranean

  2. Chaos in Libya may affect Mediterranean Sea region, Erdoğan says

    Chaos in Libya may affect Mediterranean Sea region, Erdoğan says

  3. Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship

    Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship

  4. Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

    Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

  5. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology
Recommended
FETÖ terror groups Malaysia imam detained

FETÖ terror group's 'Malaysia imam' detained
Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors
Turkeys Supreme Election Council elects new head

Turkey's Supreme Election Council elects new head
Govt aims to plant 82 million saplings until November

Gov't aims to plant 82 million saplings until November
People in Idlib pray for bad weather to prevent air strikes

People in Idlib pray for bad weather to prevent air strikes
Ankara foiled PKK plan to turn Afrin into top drug hub: Minister

Ankara foiled PKK plan to turn Afrin into top drug hub: Minister
WORLD Outbreak casts pall over China new year as deaths surpass 40

Outbreak casts pall over China new year as deaths surpass 40

China's most festive holiday began in the shadow of a worrying new virus on Jan. 25 as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown that kept people from traveling was expanded to more than 50 million residents and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events.

ECONOMY Japan produces next generation of train technology

Japan produces next generation of train technology

Japan has been using high-speed train technology for nearly 60 years and is now preparing to switch to airborne Maglev trains, which is seen as the future railway technology.

SPORTS Sivasspor sees every league game as a ‘final’

Sivasspor sees every league game as a ‘final’

Surprise Turkish Süper Lig leader Sivasspor, buoyed by a 3-2 victory last weekend at Beşiktaş, considers every remaining game as a “final” on the way to the trophy.