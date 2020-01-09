Turkey targets to reach exports of $190B in 2020

  • January 09 2020 11:04:59



ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency


Turkey targets $190 billion worth of exports in 2020, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Jan. 9.

The country's exports reached $180.46 billion, hitting a historical high in 2019, according to the TIM data.

İsmail Gülle also said the share of high-technology products is rising in the country's overall exports.

According to current figures, exports this month rose 5% versus January 2019, added Gülle.

Referring to interest rates, he said: "Turkey should reduce theinterest rate to the single-digit level for sustainability."

