Turkey, Tajikistan agree to boost trade volume

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey and Tajikistan have agreed to boost their trade, by setting a target to increase trade volume to $1 billion, from the existing $380 million, over next few years, Turkish Minister for Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said on Aug 6.

"The progress in economic relations between Turkey and Tajikistan will be beneficial for all the Central Asian countries,” he said.

Participating in the 10th Turkey-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in Ankara, the minister informed that both countries had reached to a trade volume of $380 million last year. But he added, that it was falling short of the potential.

The meeting saw the signing of a protocol for cooperation in investment, industry, technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, construction, education, culture and tourism.

Tajik Economic Development and Trade Minister Nematullo Hikmatullozoda said the two countries have agreed to set up joint businesses in light industry and food processing.