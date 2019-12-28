Turkey suspends 18 judges, prosecutors over FETÖ ties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 18 judges and prosecutors were suspended over links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, Turkey’s top judiciary council said on Dec. 27.

Turkey’s Council of Judges and Prosecutors’ 2nd Chamber said that the suspects were suspended until an inquiry about their links to FETÖ concluded.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.