Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

  • November 14 2019 09:56:05

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey strongly condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkey on Nov. 13 denounced Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, calling on the country to stop its state policy of aggression.

"Israel has massacred many innocent Palestinian brothers in the attacks it has carried out in Gaza since yesterday. We strongly condemn these attacks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called on Israel to end its aggressive attitude and occupation that has become a state policy.

It said Israel’s 52-year occupation is the longest aggressive occupation in the modern era.

“The international community should no longer close its eyes to this tragedy in Palestine but should act swiftly against the Israeli occupation policy and aggression,” the ministry said.

The ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to protect civilians in Palestine.

At least 23 Palestinians have been martyred and 71 others, including 30 children and 13 women, injured by Israeli raids on the blockaded strip since Tuesday.

The situation escalated in Gaza early on Nov. 12 after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al-Ajouri in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Two people, including al-Ajouri's son, were killed and 10 injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader emerged unhurt.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

    Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

  3. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

  4. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  5. New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

    New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled
Recommended
Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915
Turkish envoy at helm of 40th UNESCO General Conference

Turkish envoy at helm of 40th UNESCO General Conference
Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league
Syria op prevented establishment of terror state: Çavuşoğlu

Syria op prevented establishment of terror state: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

A cease-fire was reached in Gaza on Nov. 14 following two days of bloody Israeli escalation.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production surges in September

Turkey's industrial production surges in September

Turkey’s industrial output improved in September on an annual basis, as all sub-indexes performed an increase, according to official data released on Nov. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Russias Zenit

Anadolu Efes to face Russia's Zenit

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Zenit in the eighth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season