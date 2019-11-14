Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Nov. 13 denounced Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, calling on the country to stop its state policy of aggression.

"Israel has massacred many innocent Palestinian brothers in the attacks it has carried out in Gaza since yesterday. We strongly condemn these attacks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called on Israel to end its aggressive attitude and occupation that has become a state policy.

It said Israel’s 52-year occupation is the longest aggressive occupation in the modern era.

“The international community should no longer close its eyes to this tragedy in Palestine but should act swiftly against the Israeli occupation policy and aggression,” the ministry said.

The ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to protect civilians in Palestine.

At least 23 Palestinians have been martyred and 71 others, including 30 children and 13 women, injured by Israeli raids on the blockaded strip since Tuesday.

The situation escalated in Gaza early on Nov. 12 after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al-Ajouri in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Two people, including al-Ajouri's son, were killed and 10 injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader emerged unhurt.