Turkey strengthens academia-industry cooperation

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry continues to back academy-industry cooperation, announcing a new call of its industrial doctorate program on Oct. 14, launched last year.

According to a ministry statement, monthly scholarships of 4,500 Turkish liras ($760) will be provided to doctoral students accepted in the program, aiming to increase qualified human resources in the industry.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said university-industry cooperation was vital for countries to become more competitive.

He noted that the program was being conducted as an integral part of Turkey's "National Technology Movement" vision, adding that the government wanted to recruit qualified academic staff into industrial sectors.

Within the scope of the program, 75% of accepted students will be funded by Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK), while the remaining will be met by private organizations.

If doctoral students meet criteria of academic success determined by TÜBİTAK in the doctorate period, they will continue to work abroad for six months.

The program, launched last year and drawing attention of universities and industrial organizations, has so far accepted a total of 517 doctoral students.