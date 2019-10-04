Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader

  • October 04 2019 16:38:16

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has slammed the government’s foreign policy in the Middle East, saying Turkey should refrain from interfering in the region.

“We should stand apart from the Middle East swamp. What are we doing there? Why did we go? We added fuel to the flames in our neighbor. We are paying for its bill,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Oct. 4.

The CHP leader’s remarks came in the Black Sea province of Bolu, where he arrived to attend an assessment meeting of his party.

“Women and children will lose their lives at war. Grand humanitarian tragedies will take place. Those fighting, killing each other in Syria are Muslims. Those handing out the weapons are Americans and Russians,” he said.

“The Islamic world should not be played. But unfortunately, [they] were played, and millions of people became displaced. Thousands of women and children lost their lives,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu also referred to the Syria conference CHP held on Sept. 28 where the importance of restoring peace and stability in Syria in order to maintain tranquility in Turkey was stressed. The conference addressed topics including the international dimension of the Syrian issue, problems faced by Syrian refugees, social life and integration, the strategic role of regional actors and the role of local administrations.

“We will bring peace to the region. That’s why we held the international Syria conference,” he said.

If there is conflict in the country, it will spread to its neighbors as well, according to Kılıçdaroğlu.

Turkey should not shed more heat than light, he said.

“We have to pour water on the flames, not fuel. We will put up this struggle,” he added.

