Turkey should focus on e-export: Expert

  • October 21 2019 13:09:20

Turkey should focus on e-export: Expert

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey should focus on e-export: Expert

Turkey should focus on increasing e-export, of which volume reached $1.5 trillion globally, according to a digital communications expert on Oct. 21.

Turkish SMEs can take share from the Asia-Pacific region, which is the leader in the e-export market with $381 billion, by concentrating on digitalization, Nabat Garakhanova, the head of a consultancy firm MEZO Digital, said in a press release.

Turkey's SMEs' digitalization rate is only 4% currently, she said. Reminding Turkey's target of $10 billion e-commerce for 2023, she
noted: "Turkey fell 3.5 years behind in the digitalization compared to other countries".

Some 57% of 7.5-billion-world-population -- or 4.4 billion people -- are internet users and their average internet use is around 6.5 hours, she added.

"The international trade is becoming easier and faster via the internet, people prefer e-commerce due to free-shipping, secure-payment, and return mechanism, and 2.8 billion people use e-commerce channels," she stressed.

Digitalization to fulfill SME export potential

The volume of the Turkish e-commerce market, which started in 2010, reached $6.7 billion annually, while e-export's share in e-commerce is only 10%, the expert said.

Turkey's SMEs, which constitute 90% of the country's economy, make 55% of Turkish exports, and their digitalization should be accelerated to fulfill their export potential.

"Their digitalization rate can be reached 20% by implementing the right strategy with the support of unions, chambers, and NGOs," she added.

She also noted that Turkish SMEs are weak in web site management and they make certain mistakes such as advertisings in wrong languages, offering payment and shipping options in wrong currencies, miscalculating customs taxes, and analytical errors.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK

    Erdoğan urges US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK

  2. Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

    Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

  3. Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

    Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

  4. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  5. Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria

    Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria
Recommended
Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000
Economists expect fall in interest rates

Economists expect fall in interest rates
European governments move to veto Facebooks digital money

European governments move to veto Facebook's digital money
Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists
Housing loan volume hits $33 billion

Housing loan volume hits $33 billion
Qantas hails historic moment after Dreamliner completes 19-hour non-stop flight

Qantas hails 'historic' moment after Dreamliner completes 19-hour non-stop flight
WORLD Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Missing Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, her brother in Istanbul confirms
ECONOMY Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

The number of deposit holders with at least one million Turkish Liras (around $172,000) and more in their bank accounts increased by 29,928 compared to the end of 2018 to reach a total of 210,054 people as of end-August, reports say

SPORTS Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp criticises the video assistant referee (VAR) system after his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester United