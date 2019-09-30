Turkey shoots down unidentified UAV near Syria

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish F-16s on Sept. 29 shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Syrian border after it violated Turkish airspace multiple times, said Turkey's Defense Ministry.

The UAV of undetermined nationality violated Turkish airspace a total of six times both near Kilis, a Turkish province on Syria's border, and in the region of northern Syria liberated by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016-2017, said the ministry.

The F-16s that brought down the UAV came from İncirlik air base in Adana, southern Turkey.

The wreckage of the UAV was found by provincial gendarmerie forces near the Çıldıroba base in Kilis.