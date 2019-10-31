Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory: Minister

  • October 31 2019 14:31:48

Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory: Minister

MALATYA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory: Minister

Turkey will close out 2019 with positive growth figures, the country’s treasury and finance minister said on Oct. 31.

Turkey will continue to support industry and the real sector, and value-added production is the priority for growth, Berat Albayrak stressed in an event in the eastern Malatya province.

Amid success in bringing down inflation, the Central Bank has recently lowered interest rates significantly from 24% to 14%, he said.

After topping 25% last year, inflation has been gradually falling, from 20.3% this January to 9.26% in September.

Underlining that the country expects 8% inflation in October, he said: "In the coming days, Turkey will bring inflation down to single digits with reforms which will raise competition and productivity in the goods and services markets."

Under the new economic program released last month, Turkey’s inflation target for next year is 8.5%, followed by 6% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022.

"We are moving step by step towards our targets despite the largest three currency attacks in history, threats, and sanctions," said Albayrak.

Last year, the economy faced issues due to U.S. sanctions related to the imprisonment of American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faced terrorism charges in Turkey.

Albayrak added: "We knew the potential of our country, we entered a full-scale fight, we fought against misinformation besides the economy."

Turkey prepared the country's new economic program with views and support from various economic sectors, he said.

"We put 'new' at the top of our economic program because the most important feature was a new vision," he underlined.

On Turkey’s foreign trade figures, he said: "In August 2019, we broke a record in our republic’s history by reaching a $5.1 billion annual current surplus."

Turkey boosted its exports and decreased imports despite the attacks and shrinking international trade, he stressed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

    Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

  4. US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

    US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

  5. Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border

    Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border
Recommended
Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast
Innovation key for productivity, says technology minister

Innovation key for productivity, says technology minister
Sabiha Gökçen airport eyes 24M more passengers

Sabiha Gökçen airport eyes 24M more passengers
Foreign visits to Turkey climb in January-September

Foreign visits to Turkey climb in January-September
Tourism income jumps 22 percent to $14B in Q3

Tourism income jumps 22 percent to $14B in Q3
Turkeys foreign trade gap at $2.1B in September

Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.1B in September
WORLD Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

The Syrian Constitutional Committee -- made up of members of the opposition, civil society, and regime -- began its second day of work on Oct. 31 in Geneva with talks on a constitutional roadmap.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Turkey’s Central Bank on Oct. 31 cut the year-end inflation projection for 2019.
SPORTS Currys broken hand doubles Warriors loss misery

Curry's broken hand doubles Warriors' loss misery

Stephen Curry suffers broken hand as shell-shocked Golden State Warriors' woes mount