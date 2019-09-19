Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

KHARTOUM- Anadolu Agency

Turkey delivered humanitarian aid to Sudan on Sept. 18 to give a helping hand to the flood-hit North African country.

Serdar Yılmaz from Turkish Red Crescent said two planes carried 30 tons of humanitarian aid, including food and tents.

The Turkish government will continue to send more aid to help the Sudanese people affected by the floods, he said.

Sudan has been hit by the floods that led to the death of more than 60 people in different parts of the country since last July, according to the authorities.

Some parts of the country such as the White Nile state called for international intervention to save those affected by the floods.