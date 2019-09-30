Turkey sends condolences to India over flood disaster

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Sept. 29 expressed its condolences to India for the many lives lost in recent floods.

"We are saddened to receive the news that over 110 people lost their lives as a result of the flood disaster in many areas of India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh State," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the people and government of India as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives," it added.

Many have died in the northeastern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the last four days, after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the region.

Uttar Pradesh got record rainfall on Sept. 27-- 1,700% above normal.

Three days of downpour left almost 80% of city localities flooded, including hospitals and schools.

The weather office issued a red alert for the city, warning of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for Patna until Sept. 30.

Many hospitals in Patna are flooded after heavy rains hit the city. Videos on social media show the flooding of roads leading to traffic jams, with electricity also disrupted in many parts of the city.