Turkey sends condolences to India over flood disaster

  • September 30 2019 09:20:56

Turkey sends condolences to India over flood disaster

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey sends condolences to India over flood disaster

Turkey on Sept. 29 expressed its condolences to India for the many lives lost in recent floods. 

"We are saddened to receive the news that over 110 people lost their lives as a result of the flood disaster in many areas of India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh State," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the people and government of India as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives," it added.

Many have died in the northeastern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the last four days, after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the region.

Uttar Pradesh got record rainfall on Sept. 27-- 1,700% above normal.

Three days of downpour left almost 80% of city localities flooded, including hospitals and schools.

The weather office issued a red alert for the city, warning of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for Patna until Sept. 30.

Many hospitals in Patna are flooded after heavy rains hit the city. Videos on social media show the flooding of roads leading to traffic jams, with electricity also disrupted in many parts of the city.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to develop indigenous fighter jets: Erdoğan

    Turkey to develop indigenous fighter jets: Erdoğan

  2. Demolition of illegal buildings starts in Bodrum

    Demolition of illegal buildings starts in Bodrum

  3. A hot political season begins in Turkey

    A hot political season begins in Turkey

  4. 2,864 earthquake assembly areas in Istanbul: AFAD head

    2,864 earthquake assembly areas in Istanbul: AFAD head

  5. Turkey shoots down unidentified UAV near Syria

    Turkey shoots down unidentified UAV near Syria
Recommended
Turkey to uncover the truth on Khashoggi murder: Erdoğan

Turkey to uncover the truth on Khashoggi murder: Erdoğan
Turkey-chaired congress averts postal unions closure

Turkey-chaired congress averts postal union's closure

Americans get taste of Turkish culture at DC festival

Americans get taste of Turkish culture at DC festival

Turkey hails landmark presidential polls in Afghanistan

Turkey hails landmark presidential polls in Afghanistan
Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

WORLD I want to meet my accuser: Trump

I want to meet my accuser: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 29 he wants and deserves to meet the anonymous whistleblower at the center of the fast-moving scandal that has triggered an impeachment probe against him.    
ECONOMY Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.5 billion deficit in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Sept. 30.
SPORTS First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on Sept. 28 became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap. 