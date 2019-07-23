Turkey seizes $271 mln in counterfeit US currency

  • July 23 2019 09:44:00

Turkey seizes $271 mln in counterfeit US currency

ISTANBUL
Turkey seizes $271 mln in counterfeit US currency

Turkish authorities confiscated about $271 million in fake U.S. $100 banknotes in a raid on an Istanbul printing press - the country's biggest counterfeit currency seizure in recent years, Hürriyet daily reported on July 22.

The raid was carried out last week in Istanbul's Esenyurt neighborhood and five people were arrested, it said.

Hürriyet said one of those arrested was previously released after being detained for suspected membership for FETÖ, the group behind a failed military coup in 2016.

Authorities are searching for two more suspects over the counterfeit currency and investigating whether the money was connected to FETÖ, Hürriyet reported.

Turkey, fake, Dollar, FETÖ

