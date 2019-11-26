Turkey seizes 2 tons of explosives hidden by terrorists

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Nov. 25 that they have seized a large amount of explosives in southeastern Şırnak province where three terrorists were also neutralized last week.

The ministry stated that 2 tons of explosives, 300 detonators, 700 meters detonating wick, a Russian-made antitank mine, 2 suicide vests, a pistol and silencer, a large round of cable and $1,000 were seized.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kıran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Şırnak and Batman provinces. Four more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kıran-6, launched on Nov. 13.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU and has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.