Turkey sees trade potential in Africa, minister says

  • January 16 2020 12:01:00

Turkey sees trade potential in Africa, minister says

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey sees trade potential in Africa, minister says

Turkey will attach more importance in 2020 to Africa, which possesses important potential, said Turkey's trade minister.

Market diversification is important for Turkey because the world faces trade wars and protectionism, Ruhsar Pekcan said.

Noting that Turkey's exports rose yearly by 10 percent to North Africa and 12 percent to other African countries in 2019, Pekcan stressed that a Turkey-Africa summit would be organized this April with the participation of country leaders.

She said the Trade Ministry and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey would hold another event, the Turkey-Africa Economy and Business Forum, in October 2020.

Pekcan, who visited Nigeria and Morocco this week to increase economic and trade relations, met the two countries' top officials and attended joint business events.

"Nigeria has a big potential, it is one of the richest countries in western Africa, there are significant cooperation opportunities for us," she said.

During the visit, the sides discussed reciprocal measures to promote and protect investments, avoid double taxation and increase cooperation on customs, halal accreditation and Turkish Airlines' flights between the two countries, recounted Pekcan.

Turkey aims to sign an economic and trade cooperation agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in which Nigeria is an important actor, she added.

On her visit to Morocco, she said Turkish businesspeople saw the country as a door to the African continent.

"Our firms from many sectors, from aviation to automotive, heavy, vehicles, defense, [crop] fertilizer, textiles, apparel, shoes, to packaging and logistics, took part in our meetings," Pekcan said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

  2. Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

    Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

  3. Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

    Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

  4. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

  5. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister
Recommended
Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps
Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019
Turkish private sector foreign debt falls in November

Turkish private sector foreign debt falls in November
US, China sign initial phase one trade deal

US, China sign initial 'phase one' trade deal

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights
Turkey housing market sees 1.35 mln in sales in 2019

Turkey housing market sees 1.35 mln in sales in 2019
WORLD European Commission president thanks Turkish Cypriot leader

European Commission president thanks Turkish Cypriot leader

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who officially took office on Dec. 1, has thanked Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı in a letter.

ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Jan 16. cut its one-week repo rate by 75 basis points.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.