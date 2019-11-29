Turkey sees 14.5 percent surge in number of foreign visitors

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.5 percent year-on-year to 40.7 million this January-October, said the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 29.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya saw the highest figure, with 14.1 million in the first 10 months.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, was the number two destination, drawing 12.7 million foreign visitors.

In October, 4.3 million foreign visitors came to Turkey, up 14.3 percent year-on-year.