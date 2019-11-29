Turkey sees 14.5 percent surge in number of foreign visitors

  November 29 2019



ANKARA-Anadolu Agency


The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.5 percent year-on-year to 40.7 million this January-October, said the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 29.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya saw the highest figure, with 14.1 million in the first 10 months.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, was the number two destination, drawing 12.7 million foreign visitors.

In October, 4.3 million foreign visitors came to Turkey, up 14.3 percent year-on-year.

Recommended
WORLD Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Nov. 29 he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.
ECONOMY Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkey’s leading banking and financial institutions inked a deal to buy 85.05 percent of credit rating agency JCR Eurasia, Turkey’s banking association said on Nov. 29.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russias Khimki

Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russia's Khimki

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Russia's Khimki Moscow Region 89-76 on Nov. 28 to score two consecutive wins in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.