Turkey sees 14.31 pct surge in number of foreign visitors

  • December 30 2019 12:01:11

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.31 percent year-on-year to 42.9 million this January-November period, said the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 30.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya remained the top destination with 14.4 million visitors in the first 11 months.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, was the number two destination, drawing 13.7 million foreign visitors.

In November, nearly 2.2 million foreign visitors came to Turkey, up 11.41 percent year-on-year.

ECONOMY

