Turkey seeks political settlement in Syria: AKP

  • September 19 2019 09:19:00

Turkey seeks political settlement in Syria: AKP

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey seeks political settlement in Syria: AKP

Turkey is seeking a political settlement to the lingering conflict in Syria and the elimination of threats on its southeastern border, the country's ruling AKP said on Sept. 18.       

Referring to a trilateral summit on Syria in Turkey earlier this week, party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said: “It was extremely important for all three leaders to oppose these separatist agendas."     

Turkey has often highlghted a terror corridor along its border with Syria, referring to the YPG/PYD presence there.     

State heads of Russia, Iran and Turkey attended the summit where it was reiterated that the peace process in Syria has to be led and owned by its people.     

"Turkey continues to work with other parties as well as with Russia to control the situation in Syria's Idlib,” Çelik added.         

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Syria's northern Idlib province into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.     

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.     

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.      

Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan
Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

solution,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  2. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  3. Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

    Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

  4. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  5. 2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west

    2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Turkey supports UN-backed political process in Libya

Turkey supports UN-backed political process in Libya

Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

Syrian children to be taught Turkish at schools

Syrian children to be taught Turkish at schools
WHO awards Turkish woman academic

WHO awards Turkish woman academic 
WORLD Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything it needs to be on the space power list and Russia is willing to cooperate for the first Turkish astronaut in space, the director-general of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) said on Sept. 18.

ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 