Savings per capita at $2,920 in January-September

  • November 06 2019 13:24:25

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Personal savings per capita in Turkey stood at 16,480 Turkish liras ($2,900) from January to September [2019].

Total savings deposits increased 14.8% year-on-year to nearly 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($239.2 billion) in the first nine months of this year, according to Turkish Statistical Institute and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency data.

With a population surpassing 82 million in 2018, average savings per capita was up 2,121 Turkish liras ($375) from the same period last year.

 

