Turkey, Russia troops complete 15th patrol in northern Syria

  • December 12 2019 15:40:13

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 15th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached in October, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

“Turkish and Russian units have completed their 15th joint land patrol, covering the Ras al-Ayn sector as according to plan,” the ministry said on Twitter on Dec. 12.

It added that four vehicles contributed to the patrol, covering an area of 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) in length and 6 km (3.7 mi) in depth.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

