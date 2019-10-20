Turkey, Russia to discuss removal of terrorists from Manbij and Ain al-Arab

ANKARA/Reuters

Turkey and Russia will discuss the removal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the northern Syrian towns of Manbij and Ain al-Arab during talks in Sochi on Oct. 22, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Oct. 20.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation into northeast Syria for five days to allow the YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned "safe zone".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Sochi on Oct. 22 for emergency talks on Syria with his Russian counterpart.

In an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey expected the YPG to be removed from areas where the Syrian government, backed by Moscow, has deployed in northern Syria.

He said Turkey did not want to see a single YPG/PKK terrorists left in the "safe zone" at the end of the truce period.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK.