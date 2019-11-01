Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

  • November 01 2019 12:02:00

Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

Turkish and Russian troops on Nov. 1 launched their first joint patrol in northwest Syria, as part of a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against the YPG.

“First Turkish-Russian joint patrols with the ground and air units are underway east of Ad Darbasiyah in northeast Syria as agreed between Turkish and Russian presidents in Sochi on 22 October,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The 110-km joint patrol with the Russian military police, consisting of nine military vehicles, was starting at Darbasiya and traveling west along the border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The patrols are part of a deal reached between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the withdrawal of the YPG members within 150 hours, which is already finalized, from almost the entire northeastern border of Syria, from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border.

Russia and the Syrian regime’s forces moved in to ensure that the YPG pulled back 30 kilometers (about 20 miles) from the border. Moscow later informed Ankara that the pullout was finalized.

But on Oct. 30, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey had information that the YPG, which Ankara sees as a terrorist group because of its ties to the PKK, had not completed its pullout.

After the finalization of the withdrawal, joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin a 10-kilometer- wide strip (roughly 6 miles) of the border, according to the memorandum.

The only exception for the joint patrol will be the Qamishli town at the far eastern end of the border.

Russian military police carried out their first patrol in northern Syria on Oct. 23. On Oct. 25, Russia has sent hundreds of additional troops to Syria to help patrol.

Turkey launched “Operation Peace Spring” on Oct. 9 to eliminate terror groups from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara and the U.S. have agreed on a 20-mile (32-kilometer) safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria, where Turkey wants to accommodate more than 3 million refugees it is currently hosting.

“In Tal Abyad, a handmade explosive manufacturing plant belonging to PKK / YPG terrorists was identified and made unusable,” Defense Ministry Press and Public Relations Consultancy Promotion Officer Colonel Olcay Denizer said at a press briefing on Nov. 1.

In addition, one ton of ammonium nitrate used for making explosives was recovered, he added.

Denizer said more than 400 mines and hand-made explosives and a bomb-loaded vehicle have been neutralized, many light weapons and ammunition, hand grenades, mortars and mortars, and one with guided antitank were seized, he said.

Additionally, 74 rockets routed to Turkey and that were connected in series have been identified. The kilometers of tunnels built in residential areas, covering the city like a network, were identified and made unusable by filling them with concrete, said the officer.

Meanwhile Turkish and Russian military chiefs had a phone call to discuss latest development in northern Syria, the Turkish army said on Nov. 1.

Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov also exchanged views on daily developments in Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter.

The phone conversation came ahead of the first joint ground patrol of Turkey and Russia in northern Syria.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

    Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

  4. Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

    Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

  5. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill
Recommended
Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math

Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math
Turkish president hosts UN chief in Istanbul

Turkish president hosts UN chief in Istanbul
Turkey says committed to bolster OIC mediation agenda

Turkey says committed to bolster OIC mediation agenda
Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report

Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report
115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report

115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report
Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall
21 suspects detained over terror ties

21 suspects detained over terror ties
WORLD Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

The Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law early aiming to control the number of migrants entering the country

ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş aims for another victory on Nov. 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig at Antalyaspor, hoping to add to last week’s success against city rival Galatasaray.