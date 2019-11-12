Turkey, Russia hold fifth joint patrols in northern Syria

  November 12 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Russian troops carried out the fifth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month, in an area of a Turkish anti-terror operation, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Nov. 12.

“The fifth Turkish-Russian joint land patrol conducted in the Ayn al-Arab region east of the Euphrates is continuing with due care and diligence for the safety of both civilians and our military personnel despite provocation by terrorists,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Ras al-Ayn and 30 km (18.6 mi) west of the city of Qamishli.

This Monday, the fourth patrols were carried out in the town of Darbasiyah, east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

