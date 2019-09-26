Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş

  • September 26 2019 13:05:11

Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş

Seven years after his death, Turkish folk singer Neşet Ertaş remains etched in the hearts of his fans.

Several events have been organized across the country to commemorate his death anniversary on Sept. 25.

He died in 2012 in the western province of İzmir at the age of 74 after battling cancer.

Fans of the singer and lyricists are paying tribute to him at his mausoleum in the central Anatolian province of Kırşehir.

Ertaş was born to father Muharrem Ertaş, a folk poet, and mother Döne Koç in Kırtıllar, a village in the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir in 1938.

He was first introduced to an instrument at the age of six when he started playing the violin and then the bağlama, a traditional Turkish stringed instrument.

The artist accompanied his father, playing at wedding ceremonies in Central Anatolian villages and therefore was not able to finish primary school.

At a very young age, Ertaş started performing on stage in popular destinations of Istanbul and Ankara. His career got a giant push when he applied at state-owned Turkish Radio (TRT) station in Ankara to perform Turkish folk music.

In 1957, Ertaş went to Istanbul, where his first record, titled “Neden Garip Garip Ötersin Bülbül,” was produced.

Fondly remembered as the “Bozkırın Tezenesi” (Voice of Prairie), “Türkülerin Babası” (Father of Songs), “Anadolu Efsanesi” (Legend of Anatolia), and Abdal Muzisyen (Abdal Musician), Ertaş is seen as the last great proponent of a genre called “Abdallık,” a name referred to groups dealing with music native to his hometown.

After working for two years in Istanbul, he moved to Ankara, where he met his wife Leyla. They married despite his father’s opposition. The couple has three children.

Ertaş went through difficult times when his fingers became paralyzed in 1978, leaving him penniless as he was not able to perform and pay for treatment.

The musician regained his health when he got treated in Germany, where his brother lived, and started performing at weddings and local events of the Turkish community in Germany.

Ertaş took up a teaching position in Germany for two years but returned to Turkey after 23 years, welcomed by crowds.

UNESCO recognized Ertaş as a living human treasure. The folk singer refused the State Artist title, which was offered by then-President Süleyman Demirel.

Ertaş was awarded an honorary doctorate by Istanbul Technical University’s Turkish Music State Conservatory in 2011.

Erol Parlak, professor at Ankara Music and Arts University, published two volumes, titled “Garip Bülbül Neşet Ertaş” on Ertaş’ biography and songs.

His famous songs are: “Yalan Dünya,” “Vay Vay Dünya,” “Kırşehir’in Gülleri,” “Neredesin Sen,” “Gönül Dağı,” Mühür Gözlüm,” “Zülüf Dökülmüş Yüze,” “Yaraladı Bu Aşk Beni,” “Yolcu,” “İki Büyük Nimetim Var,” Hapishanelere Güneş

Doğmuyor,” “Evvelim Sen Oldun, Ahirim Sensin,” “Seher Vakti,” “Aşkın Beni Deli Eyledi,” “Deli Boran,” “Dertli Yoldaş” and “Dinek Dağı.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  2. British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

    British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

  3. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

    Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

  5. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan
Recommended
Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute

Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute
Turkey’s child prodigy stuns with musical maturity

Turkey’s child prodigy stuns with musical maturity
Turkeys new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit

Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit
Turkey’s opera, ballet scene reaches record number of audiences

Turkey’s opera, ballet scene reaches record number of audiences
Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest

Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest
WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed possibility of return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Reigning champions Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby on Saturday of Turkey’s top-tier football league.