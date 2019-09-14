Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official

  • September 14 2019 10:05:00

Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official

U.S. Air Forces Commander for Europe and African said on Sept. 13 that Turkey is an incredibly important NATO partner and the alliance remains committed to Ankara as an ally.

"From a U.S. perspective, clearly, as the U.S. in coordination with NATO has talked about what has occurred with the [Russian] S-400 [missile defense system], that is a challenge, and it’s a problem that in the short term is one that we are going to have to continue to work our way through, recognizing that there’s no room for an S-400 to be operating inside of Turkey," Gen. Jeffery L. Harrigian told a news conference.

He emphasized that the U.S. will continue to work with Turkey in terms of military-to-military perspective and cooperation remained very strong.

"There will always be areas that there will be tension, areas that we have to work our way through, but I will assure you that the work that we’re accomplishing together with our Turkish partners remains very solid," he said.

"From where I sit, my job is to ensure that we continue to have the strong relationship with Turkey that we have right now, and I will share with you that I have several Turkish officers that are on my staff at Allied Air Command and they are phenomenal officers that do fantastic work for me," Harrigian added.

Asked about the Incirlik airbase in Adana, Harrigian said camaraderie and teamwork at the Turkish base between the two countries are exemplary.

"Having said that, the location of Incirlik provides me as the commander multiple options when we talk about access to Syria, access to the west or to the east if required.

"So strategically it remains an incredibly important location and one in which we have a great relationship that’s really been fostered over years and years of trust and confidence in working together," he said.

Harrigian said a safe zone recently agreed to by the U.S and Turkey needed to get to a point where the two countries had a shared understanding of where they were going to operate, how they were going to operate, and that took some time.

"To deliver this in such a short period of time is really a tribute to our relationship with the Turkish military, but also to those young folks on the ground that are actually delivering the mission," he added.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG is the group's Syrian branch.

On Thursday, two Turkish helicopters and two U.S. choppers took off from Akçakale in Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations center from where they flew to the Syrian side of the border.

The countries’ armed forces had previously done three joint helicopter flights and a land patrol.




Author : Dilara HamitPublisher : Corey Blackman
05:07 14/09/19
"

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

    Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

  2. Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

    Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

  3. Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

    Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

  4. Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

  5. PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians

    PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians
Recommended
Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities
UN probe on Idlib attacks to begin by September’s end

UN probe on Idlib attacks to begin by September’s end
UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

US House committee subpoenas Trumps Afghanistan envoy

US House committee subpoenas Trump's Afghanistan envoy

New Zealands PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack
Liberal, moderate divide on display in Democratic debate

Liberal, moderate divide on display in Democratic debate
WORLD Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Fires broke out at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities after they were struck by drones early on Sept. 14, the kingdom’s interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti

Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti  

With its geographical location, diverse economy and large market, Turkey offers immense opportunities for investors, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been in the country with a long-term commitment, Suma Chakrabarti, president of the development bank, told Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.