Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

  • October 19 2019 11:32:00

Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

Turkey on Oct. 18 dismissed media reports that claimed the Turkish military used chemical weapons during its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

“Baseless allegations that Turkey used chemical weapons within the scope of the Peace Spring Operation (PSO) were made in some international media outlets yesterday [on Oct. 17] and today [on Oct. 18]," Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

“We categorically reject these flagrant slanders stemming from disinformation by the terrorist organization,” the statement read.

It stressed that no chemical weapons exist in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

“Turkey is a party to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction (CWC) since 1997. Turkey is also a party to all fundamental international instruments in the field of non-proliferation and also a member of export control regimes. In this context, Turkey fulfills all its obligations,” it added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also underlined that no “investigation” has been initiated and the trustworthiness of the allegations has not been verified.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Defense Ministry dubbed the allegations as “completely unreal” which were brought up “to cast a shadow on the success of the TSK.

In a statement, the ministry said only terrorists and their shelters, emplacements, weapons, tools and equipment were targeted, and great attention and sensitivity was shown to prevent any damage to civilian/innocent people as well as to the historical, cultural, religious structures, infrastructure facilities and the environment in the operation area.

UN denies Turkey used chemical weapons in Syria

A UN official brushed aside claims that chemical weapons were used in Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria.

Social media accounts close to YPG/PKK terror group have claimed that chemical weapons were used in Operation Peace Spring in Syria, by sharing fake photos.

"We have not heard anything," UN Human Rights Council spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said, in response to a question posed by Anadolu Agency regarding such claims.

World Health Organization Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told reporters that he does not have any information about the issue.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said "everybody knows" that there are no chemical weapons in Turkey's weapon inventory.

MOST POPULAR

  1. YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

    YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

  2. New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

    New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

  3. High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

    High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

  4. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  5. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation
Recommended
Erdoğan praises Turkish-African relations

Erdoğan praises Turkish-African relations
YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours
Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia

Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia
Turkey continues air strikes on northern Iraq

Turkey continues air strikes on northern Iraq
Trustees appointed as mayors in southeastern province, districts

Trustees appointed as mayors in southeastern province, districts
Woman jailed for ‘hurting’ husband with purse

Woman jailed for ‘hurting’ husband with purse
WORLD 15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

Fifteen people were killed and another 13 missing after an illegally built dam collapsed at a gold mine in a remote Siberian settlement on Oct. 19, in the latest deadly accident to hit Russia.
ECONOMY Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey and Ethiopia on Oct. 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector. 
SPORTS Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA says         