Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Oct. 18 dismissed media reports that claimed the Turkish military used chemical weapons during its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

“Baseless allegations that Turkey used chemical weapons within the scope of the Peace Spring Operation (PSO) were made in some international media outlets yesterday [on Oct. 17] and today [on Oct. 18]," Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

“We categorically reject these flagrant slanders stemming from disinformation by the terrorist organization,” the statement read.

It stressed that no chemical weapons exist in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

“Turkey is a party to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction (CWC) since 1997. Turkey is also a party to all fundamental international instruments in the field of non-proliferation and also a member of export control regimes. In this context, Turkey fulfills all its obligations,” it added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also underlined that no “investigation” has been initiated and the trustworthiness of the allegations has not been verified.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Defense Ministry dubbed the allegations as “completely unreal” which were brought up “to cast a shadow on the success of the TSK.

In a statement, the ministry said only terrorists and their shelters, emplacements, weapons, tools and equipment were targeted, and great attention and sensitivity was shown to prevent any damage to civilian/innocent people as well as to the historical, cultural, religious structures, infrastructure facilities and the environment in the operation area.

UN denies Turkey used chemical weapons in Syria

A UN official brushed aside claims that chemical weapons were used in Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria.

Social media accounts close to YPG/PKK terror group have claimed that chemical weapons were used in Operation Peace Spring in Syria, by sharing fake photos.

"We have not heard anything," UN Human Rights Council spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said, in response to a question posed by Anadolu Agency regarding such claims.

World Health Organization Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told reporters that he does not have any information about the issue.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said "everybody knows" that there are no chemical weapons in Turkey's weapon inventory.