Turkey reiterates support for Colombia's peace process

  • September 03 2019 09:32:30

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey reiterated its support on Sept. 1 for the peace process in Colombia following the recent rearmament announcement by the former top commander of the FARC.       

"Turkey has welcomed the peace agreement signed in 2016 between Colombia Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and since the beginning contributed to the peace process implemented under this agreement," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.       

Aksoy said he hopes the "dispute" between Colombia and the FARC will be resolved in accordance with the peace agreement.       

"Our support for the peace process in Colombia will continue," he added.       

Ivan Marquez, the former second in command of the FARC, announced last week the rebel group's rearmament in a video message.       

Marquez, whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than a year, resurfaced in the video in front of 20 armed former guerrillas to announce the "beginning of the new stage of armed struggle."       

Colombia and FARC reached a peace deal in November 2016, ending more than 50 years of conflict between the two sides. Following the demobilization of the leftist rebel group, Marquez and Jesus Santrich joined the political arm of the FARC, which is represented in the country's Congress.       

Marquez went missing last year after his nephew was arrested for drug-trafficking, while Santrich is currently a fugitive following his failure to appear for questioning in a U.S. drug-trafficking case.       

