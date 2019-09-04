Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The number of vehicles registered in Turkey slipped 30% year-on-year to 67,621 in July, the country's statistics authority announced on
Sept. 4.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to traffic topped 28 million by the end of July, Turkish Statistiacal Institute (TÜİK) said.

The July figure was up 61.3% from a month earlier.

Automobiles accounted for 57% of new registrations, followed by motorcycles 27.8%, small trucks 9%, and tractors 3.8%.

