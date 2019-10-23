Turkey receives over 92,000 trademark applications

  • October 23 2019 09:49:34

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 92,387 trademark applications -- 80,938 of them domestic -- during the first three quarters of the current year, official figures showed on Oct. 22.

The number of trademark applications increased by 8.9% year-on-year in the January-July period of this year, according to the TurkPatent data.

The office received 12,761 patent applications during the same period, up by 5% compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Some 1,988 utility model and 31,162 design applications were received between January and September. 98.6% of utility models and 85.17% of the design applications were domestic, said the data report.

Last year, the office received 120,008 trademarks, 18,504 patents, 2,770 utility models, and 42,083 design applications.

