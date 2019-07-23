Turkey receives 61,200+ trademark applications in H1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 61,278 trademark applications -- 53,645 of them domestic -- in the first six months of 2019.

The number of trademark applications increased by 1.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2019, according to Türkpatent data released on July 22.

The office also received 8,342 patent applications during the same period, up by 6.1% compared to the 2018's first six months.

1,358 utility model and 21,559 design applications were also made between January and June. 97.3% of utility models and 86.8% of the design applications were domestic, according to the data.

Last year, the office received 120,008 trademarks, 18,504 patents, 2,770 utility models, and 42,083 design applications.