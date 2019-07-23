Turkey receives 61,200+ trademark applications in H1

  • July 23 2019 09:55:14

Turkey receives 61,200+ trademark applications in H1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey receives 61,200+ trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 61,278 trademark applications -- 53,645 of them domestic -- in the first six months of 2019.

The number of trademark applications increased by 1.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2019, according to Türkpatent data released on July 22.

The office also received 8,342 patent applications during the same period, up by 6.1% compared to the 2018's first six months.

1,358 utility model and 21,559 design applications were also made between January and June. 97.3% of utility models and 86.8% of the design applications were domestic, according to the data.

Last year, the office received 120,008 trademarks, 18,504 patents, 2,770 utility models, and 42,083 design applications.

Turkey, patent, application

MOST POPULAR

  1. Governor’s office orders Syrians to leave Istanbul for their registered cities

    Governor’s office orders Syrians to leave Istanbul for their registered cities

  2. Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists

    Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists

  3. Turkey to seek alternatives if left out of F-35: Turkish FM

    Turkey to seek alternatives if left out of F-35: Turkish FM

  4. Time for change

    Time for change

  5. What is ahead for the opposition?

    What is ahead for the opposition?
Recommended
Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Turkish consumer confidence index down in July
Central government gross debt stock at $211B

Central government gross debt stock at $211B

France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers

France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers
Shopping mall visits to hit 2 billion this year

Shopping mall visits to hit 2 billion this year
Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists

Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists
Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking
WORLD Pakistani intelligence led CIA to bin Laden: Imran Khan

Pakistani intelligence led CIA to bin Laden: Imran Khan

Pakistan's main spy agency provided the US with a lead that helped them find and kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on July 22.    
ECONOMY Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Confidence of Turkish consumers in the economy fell by 2% in July, Turkey's statistical authority said on July 23.
SPORTS Ledecky withdrews from world 1,500m free final, 200m heats

Ledecky withdrews from world 1,500m free final, 200m heats

Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has pulled out of July 23's world 1,500 meters freestyle final and 200 meters heats on "medical grounds," Team USA said.