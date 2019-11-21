Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

  • November 21 2019 15:53:25

Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

ANKARA
Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy has slammed the Dutch government over two women from the Netherlands who were deported by Turkey over ISIL links.

“In the deportation process of foreigners, who were found to be in conflict zones, coordination is established with the country concerned and preliminary notification is given about travel planning,” Aksoy said in a written statement.

The spokesperson said this should have been the case with the Dutch citizens deported to the Netherlands on Nov. 19.

Aksoy criticized the statements against Turkey’s deportation process. “It is also evident that those who claim to have suffered weakness in the fight against DAESH [ISIL] avoid responsibility.”

These people should be taken back to their countries of origin, tried and rehabilitated there, he said.

Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus and Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to the Dutch parliament that one of the women who has two children with her had been stripped of her Dutch nationality.

The ministers said they “regret’’ that Turkey decided to send her back despite Dutch requests not to deport her.

The woman was denied entry to the Netherlands and taken into detention when she arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. The other Dutch woman who had traveled to Syria returned to the Netherlands on the same flight. Both face prosecution.

Ankara recently stepped up the return of suspected foreign ISIL members back to their countries of origin.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turkey's ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79

    Turkey's ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79

  3. Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister

    Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister

  4. Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

    Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

  5. ‘Cypriotnization’

    ‘Cypriotnization’
Recommended
Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan
Migrants beaten by Greek troops get treatment in Turkey

Migrants beaten by Greek troops get treatment in Turkey
Turkish foreign policy is clogged, says main opposition leader

Turkish foreign policy is clogged, says main opposition leader  
Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

Hacettepe rises in top 300 medical schools list

Hacettepe rises in top 300 medical schools list
Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister

Turkey establishes 145-km-long, 30-km-deep safe zone in Syria: Defense minister
WORLD Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Following days of turmoil that have damaged the British royal family’s reputation, Prince Andrew announced on Nov. 20 that he will step back from public duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his association with a notorious American sex offender.
ECONOMY OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised its gross domestic product (GDP) predictions for the Turkish economy for this year, next year and 2021.

SPORTS Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Barcelona Lassa beat Istanbul's Fenerbahçe which has 2-7 win/loss record this season