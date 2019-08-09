Turkey reaches out visually impaired in Bangladesh

DHAKA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has reached out a remote, visually impaired community in southeastern Bangladesh

TIKA donated some technical materials including "a braille printer and software, a computer and 10,000 pieces of braille paper," said the aid agency in a press release on Thursday.

"Visually impaired people are now getting education and training and working in many areas. They can be good human resource for their society and can never be burden for their families and society," İsmail Gündıoğdu, TIKA's country coordinator, said during the donation ceremony at the National Society of the Blind and Partially Sighted in southwestern Khulna district.

Referring to the donation as gifts from the people of Turkey, he said: "We always support Bangladesh and we will continue our support." 

He expected that such visits and gifts make the visually impaired community in Bangladesh very happy and help two countries promote friendly relations.

