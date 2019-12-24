Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

ANKARA

The popularity of electric vehicles in Turkey, along with the world, continues to trend upwards, as the country is projected to have some 2.5 million electric cars in 2030.

According to a report by SHURA Energy Transition Center, every 154 people out of 1,000 currently owns a vehicle in Turkey.

Taking the projected population increase into account, in 2030, every 300 people out of 1,000 is expected to own a vehicle in the country.

With the high growth in Turkey’s transportation market, the number of vehicles is expected to increase along with a rise in the number of electric vehicles.

Currently, in 2019, there are some 1,500 electric vehicles and over 1,000 charging stations in Turkey. According to the report, the number of electric vehicles will increase to 2.5 million by 2030.

Besides the increase in electric vehicles, the report also foresees that the number of electric vehicle charging stations will increase to 1 million by 2030.

For the global market, the report states that for 2030, the worldwide electric car stock is projected to reach 250 million.

Meanwhile, the total electricity demand in Turkey is expected to grow by 5 percent, and if projected investments actualize, the electric distribution network will have the capacity for electric vehicles, the report said.

“We project an increase in the number of [electric vehicle] users due to a rise in population and the opportunities electric vehicles bring,” Selahattin Hakman, the head of steering committee in SHURA, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

The use of electric vehicles will also bring environmental benefits, according to Hakman. An increase in the number of these vehicles will reduce carbon-dioxide emissions, he said.

Nevertheless, the market for electric vehicles will grow firstly in the region covering the Istanbul-Ankara highway, according to Değer Saygın, the coordinator of SHURA.

Saygın also said that public charging stations will also become more widespread. This side of the market will show similarities to China’s market, he added.