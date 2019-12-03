Turkey participates in oil spill exercise in Pakistan

  • December 03 2019 09:05:51

KARACHI-Anadolu Agency
Turkey is participating in a marine oil spill exercise in Pakistan which kicked off on Dec. 3 with a flag hoisting ceremony.

The exercise -- dubbed as Barracuda -- will run through Dec. 4 in the Arabian Sea, a statement from the Pakistan Navy said.

The impressive ceremony was attended by 24 observers from 11 countries.

This is the 10th edition of the exercise, which aims to enhance capacity and proficiency of national stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea.

Other participating countries include Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka, the statement concluded.

