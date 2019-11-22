Turkey opens consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Nov. 22 opened a consulate in Japan’s Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the Turkish Consulate General in Nagoya where he will attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

On Oct. 30, a Turkish presidential decree published in the Official Gazette said Turkey cancelled its decision to open a consulate in Japan’s Osaka city and it will open one in Nagoya.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Çavuşoğlu said that the consulate in Nagoya, Turkey's 246th diplomatic mission, will serve all Turkish citizens and Japanese friends so well that they will feel at home.

He went on to say that the Turkish embassy and the consulate will contribute to enhance political and economic relations between Turkey and Japan.

"Our aim is to provide the best and fastest service to our citizens living abroad," Çavuşoğlu said.

He stressed that Turkey is working to develop a relationship with all countries in all fields, not only with developed countries but also with undeveloped countries.

"We don’t only defend the rights of rich countries but also the rights of the least developed countries. For this reason, the UN Technology Bank was opened in Gebze, [district of Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province] in order to develop the economy of the least developed countries," the foreign minister said.

Çavuşoğlu also met with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Nagoya.

"Based on the strong will of our leaders, our relations are developing. We aim to finalize the Economic Partnership Agreement that will further strengthen our strategic relations as soon as possible," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

"Japan attaches great importance to relations with its strategic partner and region's large country Turkey," Motegi said.

The Turkish foreign minister will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Japan’s Nagoya city on Nov. 22-23.