Turkey opens consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

  • November 22 2019 14:19:21

Turkey opens consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey opens consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey on Nov. 22 opened a consulate in Japan’s Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the Turkish Consulate General in Nagoya where he will attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

On Oct. 30, a Turkish presidential decree published in the Official Gazette said Turkey cancelled its decision to open a consulate in Japan’s Osaka city and it will open one in Nagoya.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Çavuşoğlu said that the consulate in Nagoya, Turkey's 246th diplomatic mission, will serve all Turkish citizens and Japanese friends so well that they will feel at home.

He went on to say that the Turkish embassy and the consulate will contribute to enhance political and economic relations between Turkey and Japan.

"Our aim is to provide the best and fastest service to our citizens living abroad," Çavuşoğlu said.

He stressed that Turkey is working to develop a relationship with all countries in all fields, not only with developed countries but also with undeveloped countries.

"We don’t only defend the rights of rich countries but also the rights of the least developed countries. For this reason, the UN Technology Bank was opened in Gebze, [district of Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province] in order to develop the economy of the least developed countries," the foreign minister said.

Çavuşoğlu also met with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Nagoya.

"Based on the strong will of our leaders, our relations are developing. We aim to finalize the Economic Partnership Agreement that will further strengthen our strategic relations as soon as possible," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

"Japan attaches great importance to relations with its strategic partner and region's large country Turkey," Motegi said.

The Turkish foreign minister will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Japan’s Nagoya city on Nov. 22-23.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

    Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

  2. Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

    Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

    Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

  4. OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

    OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

  5. Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

    Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes
Recommended
Early election rumors aim to set ‘virtual’ agenda: MHP

Early election rumors aim to set ‘virtual’ agenda: MHP
CHP leader thanks mayors over transparency, savings

CHP leader thanks mayors over transparency, savings
Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister
Turkey arrests 53 for suspected FETÖ links

Turkey arrests 53 for suspected FETÖ links

Thieves break into house of Fener Greek Patriarch

Thieves break into house of Fener Greek Patriarch
Center promotes Turkish culture in Washington

Center promotes Turkish culture in Washington
WORLD Republican US senator blocks bill on events of 1915

Republican US senator blocks bill on events of 1915

A Republican U.S. senator blocked a resolution on the 1915 events during the Ottoman era on Nov. 21, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements between Washington and Ankara.
ECONOMY Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cooks German leg

Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cook's German leg

Turkish tour operator giant Anex Tour acquired Oger Tours and Bucher Reisen, subsidiaries of bankrupt British travel firm Thomas Cook, announced a trustee governing the bankruptcy process, in a statement late on Nov. 21.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.