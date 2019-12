Turkey offers condolences over death of Saudi royal

LONDON-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud over the phone, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said Dec. 4.

Erdoğan called the king to express his condolences over the passing of his brother, Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Prince Mutaib, a senior member of the royal family, died on Dec. 2.

His funeral was held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Dec. 3.