Turkey no longer has energy security issues, says energy minister

Hazal Özcan – EDİRNE

Turkey no longer has energy security issues, thanks to the ongoing pipeline projects, especially the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Project, according to Turkish energy minister.

“We advancing in being a central country in energy. With its predictable energy markets and sustainable economy, Turkey is taking concrete steps towards [its] 2023, 2053 and 2071 [goals],” Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 30.

“With TANAP and other projects, Turkey does not have energy supply security issues anymore,” he added.

The minister’s remarks came during the opening ceremony of the Europe leg of the TANAP Project.

“Turkey is following win-win and sharing policies in its energy projects,” he said.

TANAP is not only an energy project but rather a “success story,” according to Dönmez.

According to the figures the minister provided, in the first phase, TANAP will provide 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to both Turkey and Europe.

The next phase will increase the gas flow by 15 bcm, reaching 31 bcm of natural gas, Dönmez conveyed.

The TANAP Project dubbed the “silk road of energy,” will provide the transfer of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. Even though the commercial gas flow is not expected to commence until the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is finalized, test runs for gas flows have begun.

TANAP, a 1,850-kilometer-long pipeline through Turkey, foresees carrying gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field, as part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It also includes the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) extension through Georgia and the TAP to Greece, Albania and Italy.

The pipeline’s entrance to Turkey starts with the eastern Ardahan province, bordering Georgia. It passes through 20 provinces and 67 districts of Turkey, ending in Edirne’s İpsala.

Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz I field has been pumping gas since 2006, selling it to the neighboring Georgia and Turkey, while output from Shah Deniz II is expected to reach 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year by 2021, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.

Parts of the corridor in Georgia and Turkey are completed and the first commercial deliveries of gas from Shah Deniz II to Turkey began in July 2018, although the TAP project has faced delays to construction due to environmental issues. TAP also includes Britain’s BP, Italy’s Snam and Spain’s Enagas.