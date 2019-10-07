Turkey neutralizes most-wanted PKK terrorist in N Iraq

  • October 07 2019 12:13:59

Turkey neutralizes most-wanted PKK terrorist in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes most-wanted PKK terrorist in N Iraq

Turkish security forces recently neutralized a most-wanted PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said on Oct. 7.

Ayfer Kordu -- a most wanted terrorists who was listed in the government's red category -- was neutralized in the Qandil region last month.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Kordu was neutralized in a joint "pinpoint operation" by Turkish jets and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Sept. 13, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Codenamed Bese Erzincan, Kordu was the top decision-maker in the KJK, the PKK's female terrorist branch, and reportedly joined the terrorist group in the 1980s.

According to intelligence sources, she was trained by Abdullah Ocalan, the so-called leader of the PKK.

She was in charge of managing, training and assigning female terrorists.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were
killed or captured. PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

    US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

  2. ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

    ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

    Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

  4. Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

    Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

  5. CHP leader sets new goals for his party

    CHP leader sets new goals for his party
Recommended
Over 4,000 irregular migrants held last week

Over 4,000 irregular migrants held last week
Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale
Over 1,600 e-cigarettes seized in Istanbul

Over 1,600 e-cigarettes seized in Istanbul
Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister

Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister
At least 1,320 workers killed in Turkey in first nine months of 2019: Report

At least 1,320 workers killed in Turkey in first nine months of 2019: Report
New human rights action plan in the works

New human rights action plan in the works
WORLD Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany’s interior minister on Oct. 6 called for closer cooperation with Turkey to handle the refugee and migration crisis.
ECONOMY Airlines agree on price cap for domestic flights

Airlines agree on price cap for domestic flights

Local airlines have agreed to introduce a price cap on domestic flight fares, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.